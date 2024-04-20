Marko teases RB driver switch after Ricciardo's NIGHTMARE start

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has failed to rule out the possibility of replacing Daniel Ricciardo mid-season at Visa Cash App RB.

Ricciardo has struggled to find form in 2024, still sitting on zero points after four races, despite team-mate Yuki Tsunoda having claimed seven points.

READ MORE: F1 Sprint still isn't perfect, but 2024 changes show Formula 1 is listening

Tsunoda has also outqualified the Australian at all four events so far, firmly putting himself ahead of his more experienced team-mate in the fight for a potential Red Bull seat for 2025.

Ricciardo's future in the sport beyond 2024 is now in doubt, with plenty of talented youngsters waiting in the wings for an opportunity in Formula 1.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to hit form

Will Liam Lawson replace Daniel Ricciardo?

Lawson's RB credentials

Now, Marko has been speaking about the so-called Honey Badger's form, suggesting that if he can't improve then the team may have to look at bringing 22-year-old driver Liam Lawson into the fold.

Lawson sparkled during his debut in the sport last season, sitting in for Ricciardo while he was struggling with a hand injury.

The New Zealander claimed his first points in the sport at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, and was considered by many to be unlucky not to get a full-time seat in the sport for 2024.

In an interview with Kleine Zeitung, Marko claimed that Ricciardo had all but ruled himself out of a chance of sitting alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025.

“The challenge for him was that he clearly had to be faster than Yuki if he wanted to have any hope of winning the seat at Red Bull," he admitted. "That hasn't been the case so far, even if, as I said, it was close. We'll see how this develops.

“Of course, with Liam Lawson as reserve driver, we have a strong driver in the team who is contractually entitled to drive for another team if he does not get a cockpit with us in 2025.

"In this regard, it would of course be exciting for us if we could see him in Formula 1 this year to get an even clearer picture. But this is a complex topic and we have to see what happens next.”

READ MORE: Schumacher collection to sell for over $4 MILLION at auction

Related