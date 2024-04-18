F1 star given hilariously obscene gift at Chinese GP

This weekend's Chinese Grand Prix saw the fans out in full force to greet the drivers - with one offering a particularly hilarious gift.

F1 finally returns to China this weekend after a five-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the iconic Shanghai International Circuit set to host the action, anticipation is high amongst fans and drivers alike.

As the teams and drivers arrived in China, a familiar sight also returned - throngs of passionate F1 supporters welcoming back their favourite drivers.

But amidst the sea of well-wishes and gifts, from banners to personalised trinkets, one particular gift stands out.

F1 returns to China for the first time since 2019

Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas gets a cheeky gift

In an X post, it appears the ever-popular Finn was presented with a drawing that referenced his, shall we say, infamous bum.

The F1 star enjoys a reputation as one of the most easy-going and humorous characters on the grid. This lightheartedness often extends to his social media presence, where he's developed a habit of posting (occasionally) pictures that feature a lot of himself.

One such picture, which featured Bottas lying naked in a stream in Aspen, Colorado, raised a cool $150,000 for charity ahead of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix as part of his latest pet project, 'Bottass.'

BottAss we still didn't recover from that calendar 🗓️ thing lol .

Fans know you very well 😂😂😂#F1 #F1twt #ChineseGp pic.twitter.com/BZ3gxhJ4v9 — Haz 🤍 (@barcalover_100) April 16, 2024

Bottas currently sits 20th in the drivers' standings as F1 heads to China, one of the drivers who have yet to score a point this season.

