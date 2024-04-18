close global

Ricciardo admits encouraging LAZINESS with life advice

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has offered a surprising yet relatable piece of advice to help you navigate life's challenges.

Three years ago, Ricciardo bagged McLaren's first victory since 2012 at Monza and his first race win since Monaco 2018 with Red Bull. However, a swift decline in performance saw McLaren axe him with a year left on his contract.

A reserve driver role at Red Bull in 2023 kept him in the paddock, and a chance return to the grid materialised quicker than expected due to Nyck de Vries' struggles at AlphaTauri (now Visa Cash App RB).

The eight-time race winner took the wheel mid-season, but a hand injury hampered his progress and forced him to temporarily give up his seat to reserve driver Liam Lawson.

After missing races in Italy, Singapore, Japan, and Qatar, he eventually returned for the United States GP and reclaimed his seat for the remainder of the season, and managed to secure a full-time seat for 2024 alongside team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

However, the Aussie's 2024 season hasn't quite gone according to plan. He currently sits a lowly 17th in the driver's standings and has yet to score a point this season.

Daniel Ricciardo will see his contract with RB expire at the end of the 2024 season

Ricciardo's pit stop philosophy

Despite his current on-track woes, Ricciardo offered a surprisingly relatable perspective on the latest Optus Hotdesk video.

The advice comes from a man who took a break himself, accepting a reserve role at Red Bull before returning to the grid.

When asked, "Pit stops are essential to refuel. How do you recharge and refocus to ensure you're ready for the next lap of life?", Ricciardo said, "A pit stop for a car is essential.

"You know, you don't pit, you don't get to the end of the race, and I think it's the same with yourself.

"If you don't have a break, reset, refresh, or bolt a new set of tyres on, you're going to be exhausted by the finish line.

"I'm encouraging people to be lazy [laughs]."

