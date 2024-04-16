F1 team boss hands MORE bad news to Mercedes and Hamilton

Mercedes could be in more trouble, with an F1 team boss revealing encouraging signs from a rival car.

The decline of Mercedes since 2021 has puzzled the paddock and F1 fans alike.

Lewis Hamilton’s team were imperious during the hybrid era, claiming eight constructors' world titles, and seven drivers’ titles.

However, they have slipped even further behind their rivals in 2024, currently fourth in the constructors’ championship behind Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton has achieved six drivers' titles with Mercedes

Mercedes have struggled to catch rivals in 2024

Could Aston Martin threaten Mercedes?

A severe blow came to Mercedes when Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving to join Ferrari next season, with claims the British driver is deserting a sinking ship.

At the Japanese GP both Mercedes drivers were beaten by the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso and, according to team principal Mike Krack, this result indicates their improved pace in relation to Mercedes.

“I think we can agree that we were not in no man's land and that is positive,” Krack said to Autosport.

“Because here, with the high degradation and - you can pass, we have seen you can pass in incredible places, although I wasn't aware that you can pass through the Esses - but you see that with a large enough pace delta and tyre delta, you can do it if you're brave enough.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack

“But we did not seem to be in no-man's land. We seem to be in the pack. We were ahead of the Mercedes. So that is very encouraging.

“But again, it's one data point. Bahrain is easier to pass than here. But we were never really under threat, let's put it like that. Let's see, we need to confirm over the next races.”

