F1 team boss hands MORE bad news to Mercedes and Hamilton
F1 team boss hands MORE bad news to Mercedes and Hamilton
Mercedes could be in more trouble, with an F1 team boss revealing encouraging signs from a rival car.
The decline of Mercedes since 2021 has puzzled the paddock and F1 fans alike.
READ MORE: Mercedes driver announcement imminent as team 'offers contract' to F1 star
Lewis Hamilton’s team were imperious during the hybrid era, claiming eight constructors' world titles, and seven drivers’ titles.
However, they have slipped even further behind their rivals in 2024, currently fourth in the constructors’ championship behind Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.
READ MORE: Here's where Hamilton will make his sensational Ferrari debut next year
Could Aston Martin threaten Mercedes?
A severe blow came to Mercedes when Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving to join Ferrari next season, with claims the British driver is deserting a sinking ship.
At the Japanese GP both Mercedes drivers were beaten by the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso and, according to team principal Mike Krack, this result indicates their improved pace in relation to Mercedes.
“I think we can agree that we were not in no man's land and that is positive,” Krack said to Autosport.
“Because here, with the high degradation and - you can pass, we have seen you can pass in incredible places, although I wasn't aware that you can pass through the Esses - but you see that with a large enough pace delta and tyre delta, you can do it if you're brave enough.
“But we did not seem to be in no-man's land. We seem to be in the pack. We were ahead of the Mercedes. So that is very encouraging.
“But again, it's one data point. Bahrain is easier to pass than here. But we were never really under threat, let's put it like that. Let's see, we need to confirm over the next races.”
READ MORE: Repair work carried out as FIA inspection raises concerns over Chinese GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton CRASHGATE rival in nice tribute to Ferrari move
- 38 minutes ago
F1 team boss hands MORE bad news to Mercedes and Hamilton
- 1 uur geleden
Key Red Bull man makes emotional Verstappen statement ahead of split
- 2 uur geleden
F1 and Ferrari legend admits doubts over Hamilton move
- 3 uur geleden
'Large-scale talks' planned for SURPRISE return to F1
- Yesterday 22:00
Norris admits being ready to consider McLaren future
- Yesterday 21:00