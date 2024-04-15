close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer names driver who DESERVES 2025 drive

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer names driver who DESERVES 2025 drive

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer names driver who DESERVES 2025 drive

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer names driver who DESERVES 2025 drive

The 2025 Formula 1 driver market is in full swing after Fernando Alonso signed to stay at Aston Martin.

Lance Stroll is certain to keep his seat alongside the Spaniard, meaning that there are two fewer opportunities for drivers looking to race next season.

READ MORE: Mercedes driver announcement imminent as team 'offers contract' to F1 star

For Felipe Drugovich, the 2022 F2 champion, that all but ends his short-term F1 aspirations after he joined Aston Martin's academy programme following his championship.

His successor in the second tier, 2023 F2 champ Theo Pourchaire, should not suffer the same fate, according to the man who guided Lewis Hamilton to his title at the peak of feeder series racing.

READ MORE: Here's where Hamilton will make his sensational Ferrari debut next year

Pourchaire driving for Sauber

Better than the Mercedes driver

Frederic "Fifo" Guyot was Hamilton's race engineer in GP2 at ART GP and has since become the French team's F2 manager and spoke exclusively to GPFans.

Pourchaire beat Mercedes-backed Frederik Vesti to the title in 2023, and after spending three seasons together, Guyot sees F1 credentials, saying, "I think he deserves to be there.

"His first season was impressive in F3 by being second in the championship, coming from F4. His first season in F2 was good, and in the second season, we were a bit unlucky, probably under a bit too much pressure for him, and then it started to be a bit difficult.

"In the third season, he did the job with only one goal: to be champion, which he realised. He's still very young, and ... he's in the top three guys you can have in junior series at the moment."

READ MORE: Sainz reveals talks with MULTIPLE teams over contract

Achievements 'from the beginning'

Pourchaire beat Mercedes' Vesti in 2023

Pourchaire has since turned to Super Formula in Japan to keep him busy for 2024 but will hope that a 2025 drive materialises at Sauber, where he is the Swiss team's reserve driver.

Guyot recalled when he first worked with Pourchaire in 2020 during his rookie Formula 3 season, missing out on the title by just three points to Oscar Piastri but beating out the more experienced Logan Sargeant and Liam Lawson:

"Theo is still young and was really young when he arrived in ART in F3 and F2. He achieved very good things from the beginning, so, for sure, he has talent.

"The last two seasons, it was more management of the pressure and management for the championship last year to make sure he would be champion, which was the main goal for him."

READ MORE: Repair work carried out as FIA inspection raises concerns over Chinese GP

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Lance Stroll F3
EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists season NOT too long for drivers
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists season NOT too long for drivers

  • Today 15:00
EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Red Bull Academy sensation who's surpassing Verstappen in the juniors
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Red Bull Academy sensation who's surpassing Verstappen in the juniors

  • Yesterday 03:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Norris admits being ready to consider McLaren future

  • Just now
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 weather forecast: Chance of rain for Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

  • 1 uur geleden
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer names driver who DESERVES 2025 drive

  • 2 uur geleden
Michael Schumacher

F1 rival reveals details of PARTY with Michael Schumacher

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Off The Track

Report shows BILLION DOLLAR gap between richest F1 bosses

  • Today 17:00
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit warns Sainz AWAY from huge move

  • Today 16:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x