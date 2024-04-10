Hamilton looking to avoid 'mistakes' of Michael Jordan and Serena Williams

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the ‘mistakes’ he wants to avoid when he retires from F1, after talks with sport ‘greats’.

The British driver admitted he considered retirement after losing the world title at the Abu Dhabi GP in 2022.

Since then, Hamilton has not had the best luck with Mercedes falling behind their rivals after the 2022 regulation changes.

However, retirement could not be further from his mind following the announcement he would be driving for Ferrari in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton lost the 2021 world title on the last lap to Max Verstappen in 2021

Lewis Hamilton with his future Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur

Hamilton discusses retirement with sport ‘greats’

Alongside winning seven world titles in Formula 1, Hamilton is known for his pursuits outside of motorsport.

He has been involved with fashion throughout his career, and will produce/star in Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 film.

Hamilton’s desire to discover passions outside of motorsport arose from discussions with retired sports stars, including Serena Williams, Michael Jordan and Boris Becker.

“Talking to greats that I’ve met along the way, who are retired – or some that are still in competition – and the fear of what’s next, the lack of preparation for what’s next,” he said in a feature with GQ.

“A lot of them said: ‘I stopped too early.’ Or: ‘Stayed too long.’ ‘When it ended, I didn’t have anything planned.’ ‘My whole world came crashing down because my whole life has been about that sport.’

“Some of them were like: ‘I didn’t plan and it was a bit of a mess-up because I was really lost afterwards.

“There was such a hole. Such a void. And I had no idea how I was going to fill it. And I was in such a rush initially to try and fill it that you fill it with the wrong thing.

Hamilton reveals retirement advice from sports stars

“And you make a few mistakes. And then eventually you find your way.’ Some people took longer. Some people took shorter.

“But it just got my mind thinking about: OK, when I stop, how do I avoid that? And so I got serious about finding other things that I was passionate about.”

