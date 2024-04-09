Hamilton reveals how opening lap incident with Ferrari star RUINED his race

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed the reason for a shocking decision he made at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has endured a poor start to the 2024 season, sitting down in ninth in the drivers' championship, having not managed to pick up a result better than seventh in the opening four races.

His team-mate George Russell, on the other hand, has beaten Hamilton in the three races that they have both finished in, and has outqualified the 39-year-old at three of the first four events.

He sits 14 points above Hamilton, who has been accused of mentally checking out this season due to his upcoming switch to the Ferrari team for 2025.

Lewis Hamilton has endured a difficult start to 2024

Lewis Hamilton let George Russell past him in Japan

Hamilton's polite request

During the Japanese GP, an unusual situation occurred when Hamilton asked his Mercedes team if they wanted him to let Russell through as the 26-year-old was faster than Hamilton throughout the lap.

The two drivers were switched in arguably the most polite team orders seen given for a long time in F1, allowing Russell to go on and claim a seventh-place finish while Hamilton remained in ninth.

Now, Hamilton has revealed the reason why he was so accommodating of his British team-mate.

"I think I picked up a bit of damage at the beginning with Charles, he came around the outside," he told Sky Sports after the race.

"I had huge understeer for the first stint. I couldn’t turn the car through any of the corners. That’s why I let George by."

