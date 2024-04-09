Verstappen reveals Wolff charm offensive as Mercedes links intensify
Verstappen reveals Wolff charm offensive as Mercedes links intensify
Max Verstappen has joked that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is saying 'very nice things' about him as rumours fly that Wolff would like the Dutchman to switch teams next season.
Verstappen, who is having wild success in the dominant Red Bull car, technically has a contract with the team until 2028. However, after team principal Christian Horner was accused of 'controlling' behaviour, many have speculated that a move could be in the works.
READ MORE: Red Bull driver change 'has to happen now' claims Schumacher
Horner denied any wrongdoing and an internal investigation cleared him of the accusations, but the resultant media circus has created rumours about Verstappen's future and about strain in the relationship between Horner and Verstappen's father, Jos.
Wolff will have an empty seat at Mercedes after the season ends, as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has announced a sensational and unexpected move to Ferrari for the 2025 season. Wolff is yet to announce who will replace the British driver.
The team principal was recently spotted meeting with Jos Verstappen, which sent the rumour mill into overdrive.
Now, Verstappen has joked about Wolff's friendliness at the Japanese Grand Prix. When told about comments by Wolff that the Red Bull driver was nigh uncatchable this season, Verstappen said with a smile: “Lately Toto is being really nice, saying a lot of nice things about me."
Could the three-time world champion make a shocking move to Red Bull's rivals? Only time will tell...
READ MORE: Ecclestone's wife publicly backs under pressure FIA president
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey lifts the lid on 'EXTREME' Red Bull car changes
- 34 minutes ago
Verstappen reveals Wolff charm offensive as Mercedes links intensify
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton reveals KEY role he has in making Brad Pitt F1 movie 'authentic'
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen opens up on which driver would make a 'strange' team-mate
- 3 uur geleden
2024 Calendar: Where does F1 go next after the Japanese GP?
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 legend calls out Russell for 'risky' Japanese GP move
- Yesterday 21:00