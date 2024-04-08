2024 Calendar: Where does F1 go next after the Japanese GP?
Find out when and where the next F1 race will take place, as Red Bull regained their dominance with a 1-2 finish in the fourth round of the season.
Max Verstappen emerged victorious from the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. The Dutchman delivered a masterful performance, crossing the finish line +12.535 seconds clear of his team-mate, Sergio Perez.
This win comes after a bitter disappointment for Verstappen in the previous race in Australia, where a mechanical failure forced him to retire.
This victory has solidified his position at the top of the driver's standings. He now boasts a commanding lead of 77 points, further widening the gap between himself and the rest of the grid.
Sergio Perez's strong showing also propelled him into second place in the championship, dethroning Charles Leclerc who now sits in third - five points behind the Mexican driver.
Now the F1 circus sets its sights on the highly anticipated Chinese Grand Prix, as the race finally returns to the calendar after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When is the next F1 race?
With the championship battle heating up, all eyes turn to China at the Shanghai International Circuit for the fifth round of the record-breaking 24-race season.
The Chinese GP will take place from April 19-21, with the race starting at 3pm local time on Sunday. This translates to 8am in the UK, 9am CEST, 3am EDT, 2am CDT, and 12am PDT.
What is the 2024 F1 schedule
Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|Date
|Bahrain GP
|Bahrain International Circuit
|Saturday, March 2
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|Saturday, March 9
|Australian GP
|Albert Park
|Sunday, March 24
|Japanese GP
|Suzuka Circuit
|Sunday, April 7
|Chinese GP
|Shanghai International Circuit
|Sunday, April 21
|Miami GP
|Miami International Autodrome
|Sunday, May 5
|Emilia Romagna GP
|Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|Sunday, May 19
|Monaco GP
|Circuit de Monaco
|Sunday, May 26
|Canadian GP
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
|Sunday, June 9
|Spanish GP
|Circuit de Catalunya
|Sunday, June 23
|Austrian GP
|Red Bull Ring
|Sunday, June 30
|British GP
|Silverstone Circuit
|Sunday, July 7
|Hungarian GP
|Hungaroring
|Sunday, July 21
|Belgian GP
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Sunday, July 28
|Dutch GP
|Circuit Zandvoort
|Sunday, August 25
|Italian GP
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|Sunday, September 1
|Azerbaijan GP
|Baku City Circuit
|Sunday, September 15
|Singapore GP
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|Sunday, September 22
|United States GP
|Circuit of the Americas
|Sunday, October 20
|Mexican GP
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Sunday, October 27
|Brazilian GP
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos
|Sunday, November 3
|Las Vegas GP
|Las Vegas Street Circuit
|Saturday, November 23
|Qatar GP
|Losail International Circuit
|Sunday, December 1
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Yas Marina Circuit
|Sunday, December 8
