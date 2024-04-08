2024 Calendar: Where does F1 go next after the Japanese GP?

Find out when and where the next F1 race will take place, as Red Bull regained their dominance with a 1-2 finish in the fourth round of the season.

Max Verstappen emerged victorious from the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. The Dutchman delivered a masterful performance, crossing the finish line +12.535 seconds clear of his team-mate, Sergio Perez.

READ MORE: F1 Results: Japanese GP final classification after penalties applied

This win comes after a bitter disappointment for Verstappen in the previous race in Australia, where a mechanical failure forced him to retire.

This victory has solidified his position at the top of the driver's standings. He now boasts a commanding lead of 77 points, further widening the gap between himself and the rest of the grid.

Sergio Perez's strong showing also propelled him into second place in the championship, dethroning Charles Leclerc who now sits in third - five points behind the Mexican driver.

Now the F1 circus sets its sights on the highly anticipated Chinese Grand Prix, as the race finally returns to the calendar after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When is the next F1 race?

With the championship battle heating up, all eyes turn to China at the Shanghai International Circuit for the fifth round of the record-breaking 24-race season.

The Chinese GP will take place from April 19-21, with the race starting at 3pm local time on Sunday. This translates to 8am in the UK, 9am CEST, 3am EDT, 2am CDT, and 12am PDT.

What is the 2024 F1 schedule

Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:

Grand Prix Circuit Date Bahrain GP Bahrain International Circuit Saturday, March 2 Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Corniche Circuit Saturday, March 9 Australian GP Albert Park Sunday, March 24 Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit Sunday, April 7 Chinese GP Shanghai International Circuit Sunday, April 21 Miami GP Miami International Autodrome Sunday, May 5 Emilia Romagna GP Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Sunday, May 19 Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco Sunday, May 26 Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Sunday, June 9 Spanish GP Circuit de Catalunya Sunday, June 23 Austrian GP Red Bull Ring Sunday, June 30 British GP Silverstone Circuit Sunday, July 7 Hungarian GP Hungaroring Sunday, July 21 Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps Sunday, July 28 Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort Sunday, August 25 Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza Sunday, September 1 Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit Sunday, September 15 Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit Sunday, September 22 United States GP Circuit of the Americas Sunday, October 20 Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Sunday, October 27 Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos Sunday, November 3 Las Vegas GP Las Vegas Street Circuit Saturday, November 23 Qatar GP Losail International Circuit Sunday, December 1 Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit Sunday, December 8

READ MORE: F1 star has 'NO INTEREST' in driving beyond 2024

Related