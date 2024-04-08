close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Race for 2025 Red Bull seat hots up as Perez teases when he 'expects to know'

Race for 2025 Red Bull seat hots up as Perez teases when he 'expects to know'

Race for 2025 Red Bull seat hots up as Perez teases when he 'expects to know'

Race for 2025 Red Bull seat hots up as Perez teases when he 'expects to know'

Sergio Perez has said that he expects to find out one way or another about his Red Bull future within the next month.

The Mexican driver has been with Red Bull for four seasons, winning five races with the team.

READ MORE: Ecclestone's wife publicly backs under pressure FIA president

He has partnered three-time world champion Max Verstappen as the Dutchman soared to success, but has often struggled to keep pace with his team-mate. For the past two seasons, Perez has come in second place in the driver's championship.

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2024 season, and the paddock is abuzz with speculation about which F1 driver might take his seat at Red Bull, should the team not choose to keep him on.

Sergio Perez has been Max Verstappen's partner for four seasons

But after the Japanese Grand Prix, which was won by Verstappen with Perez taking second place, Perez did not seem concerned about where he might end up.

Asked if he was worried, Perez told Sky Sports: “No, I am pretty relaxed about it … I’m really pleased with what I’ve done in the sport so far and I believe it will be a matter of time.”

Addressing rumours that Carlos Sainz, the Ferrari driver, could be in the mix to replace him, Perez added: “Obviously the driver market is moving and the next three weeks (there is) going to be a lot of movement for sure.

“So I expect in a month to know what I’m going to be doing next year.”

Verstappen: We try to keep working

Meanwhile, Verstappen celebrated his return to the top of the podium after a disappointing weekend at the Australian Grand Prix, where he did not finish the race.

The Dutchman was particularly pleased with the Red Bull car, suggesting that he could do whatever he needed to get the best out of it.

Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix

He said: “I could push whenever I needed to and look after the tyres when I wanted to … Melbourne wasn’t great, but we are having a great start to the year.”

“For sure there will be track layouts that are worse for us … but for now we just try to keep working, keep improving our car, keep learning.”

READ MORE: Hamilton captured in EMBARASSING Japanese GP crash

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez Japanese Grand Prix
Red Bull star makes OMINOUS admission after Japanese GP dominance - Top three verdict
Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull star makes OMINOUS admission after Japanese GP dominance - Top three verdict

  • Yesterday 20:30
F1 legend details worrying trend that could cost Sergio Perez his Red Bull seat
F1 News & Gossip

F1 legend details worrying trend that could cost Sergio Perez his Red Bull seat

  • March 28, 2024 20:00

Latest News

F1 Schedule

2024 Calendar: Where does F1 go next after the Japanese GP?

  • 51 minutes ago
F1 News

F1 legend calls out Russell for 'risky' Japanese GP move

  • 1 uur geleden
Sergio Perez

Race for 2025 Red Bull seat hots up as Perez teases when he 'expects to know'

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News

Ferrari team boss demands more from star driver after mixed Japanese GP

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Gossip

The damning reasons why Ricciardo shouldn't get a Red Bull seat in 2025

  • Today 18:00
F1 gossip

Verstappen wins in front of Kelly Piquet and her daughter to end 'bad luck' jinx

  • Today 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x