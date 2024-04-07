'Could you stop crashing for five minutes?' - F1 Twitter's best Japanese GP memes & reaction

The Japanese Grand Prix had everything we have come to expect from a race in 2024, including a dominant Red Bull one-two, a chaotic first lap and a terrific podium battle, with fans taking to social media to share their reaction and memes across the event.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was hailed as the saviour of Suzuka on X (formerly Twitter), but it wasn't for his on track performance. The Canadian driver finished outside the points in P12, but his hilarious radio message during the race was the highlight of the race for many fans.

One member of F1 Twitter even wondered why Stroll sounded like Shaggy from Scooby Doo. With team-mate Fernando Alonso finishing in sixth, maybe Stroll was driving the Mystery Machine around the track during the weekend rather than the new Aston Martin M15.

Elsewhere, Yuki Tsunoda became the first Japanese driver in over a decade to score points at the Japanese Grand Prix, with fans claiming he was 'cooking for his home crowd.'

Williams' struggles this season continued as Alex Albon crashed on lap one following an incident with RB's Daniel Ricciardo. During the last race, Logan Sargeant was unable to line up on the grid as Williams had brought no spare chassis to Australia, and another of their cars was damaged just seconds into the Japanese Grand Prix.

Williams crashed again in Japan after crashing in Australia

Japanese GP Best Memes

this lance stroll radio has single handedly saved this race for me THE VOICE CRACK 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZKrByxuwWD — saff (@lovepiastri) April 7, 2024

Why does Lance sound like Shaggy from Scooby doo💀 pic.twitter.com/PhgcqafmKD — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) April 7, 2024

YUKI COOKING FOR HIS HOME CROWD 🧑‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/QBq0dDAq0R — 🏎 Formula 1 Daily (@Formula1_Daily) April 7, 2024

Ricciardo and Albon going through turn 2 #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/BLgkrrpOC9 — F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) April 7, 2024

Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon driving at next race pic.twitter.com/fAnIqedOOV — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) April 7, 2024

