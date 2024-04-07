F1 star admits rivals are CLEARLY ahead of McLaren after Japanese GP
F1 star admits rivals are CLEARLY ahead of McLaren after Japanese GP
Lando Norris has made a disappointing revelation about McLaren's Formula 1 rivals after the Japanese Grand Prix.
He and team-mate Oscar Piastri failed to make any real impression on Ferrari or Red Bull in Suzuka, finishing fifth and eighth.
READ MORE: Toto Wolff: An inspiring journey from early tragedy to F1 greatness
Norris said the fight against faster teams feels like 'fighting a losing battle' as those behind Red Bull race to secure P2 in the championship.
“It was a tough race,” Norris said, adding that the McLaren didn’t have the pace to catch the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.
He said: “I think compared to the Ferraris, just, not enough. I think everything kind of fell back in line in terms of Red Bull, Ferrari, us, which is a shame.”
He appeared to lament the regression of the team, which last season began far down the grid but climbed up thanks to smart upgrades.
Norris said: “It doesn’t feel great, you know, when you start third and just kind of go backwards.
You kind of feel like you’re just fighting a losing battle against these guys, because they can do a lot more.”
READ MORE: Every F1 World Champion: The full list from Andretti to three-time king Verstappen
Norris: Ferrari is clearly ahead
Asked if the fight between McLaren and Ferrari for second place in the Constructor’s Championship was close, Norris was unequivocal in his response.
“No, no,” he said. “Ferrari is clearly ahead. They’ve been ahead all year, they’re still ahead. We’ve not changed anything. There’s no reason why we should be ahead.”
Meanwhile, his team-mate was similarly dejected. Asked why the race wasn’t more successful for McLaren, Piastri said: “Just struggled a bit with the tyres. I think we just didn’t have the pace of the cars around us.”
He added: “Today showed that we still have some work to do. We’re clearly not quite at the level of Ferrari yet, so we just need to find a little bit more.”
READ MORE: Lawson fires Red Bull WARNING over controversial choice
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star makes OMINOUS admission after Japanese GP dominance - Top three verdict
- 9 minutes ago
'Lives are at risk': Mercedes star issues emphatic message to FIA in rule change plea
- 39 minutes ago
'Another awful result' for Hamilton - GPFans Japanese GP Hot Takes
- 1 uur geleden
Marko fuels Verstappen to Mercedes rumours with cryptic 'ask Toto Wolff' comment
- 1 uur geleden
Verstappen calls Suzuka 'intimidating' after dramatic weekend
- 2 uur geleden
Former F1 driver claims Hamilton can't 'adapt' like his long-time rival
- 2 uur geleden