Mercedes confirm Hamilton ASKED for team-mate to overtake him at Japanese GP

Mercedes have suggested that Lewis Hamilton asked for team-mate George Russell to pass him at the Japanese Grand Prix for the benefit of the team.

The Mercedes pair switched places on lap 14 of 53 in Suzuka as Hamilton was struggling to keep pace on his hard tyres.

After the move, the Mercedes team shared an update on Twitter, saying: "LH (Hamilton) is struggling with his set of tyres. GR (Russell) has stronger pace at this stage of the race on his hards."

Did Lewis Hamilton ask to let George Russell through?

Fans seemed to disapprove of the choice to prioritise, with one commenting: "I hate your decisions."

But Mercedes soon clapped back against the remark, revealing that Hamilton had in fact been the architect of the swap. They wrote: "Lewis suggested it."

Their response gained approval from many fans, garnering more than 12,000 likes, but some used the exchange to suggest that the team should have listened to Hamilton's other ideas, such as altering Mercedes' F1 car concept when it was suffering following the decision to adopt a zero-sidepod approach.

One fan wrote: "Lewis also suggested fixing the car but you didn’t listen to him then so why now??"

Later in the race, Hamilton switched to medium tyres, allowing him to gain pace once again. But it was not enough to catch up to Russell, who finished the race in P7, ahead of his team-mate in P9.

