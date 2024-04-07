Long-time Verstappen ally completes move to F1 team after Red Bull exit

Team representative of the Sauber-owned Formula 1 team, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, has confirmed the signing of a former key ally of Max Verstappen's.

Verstappen has won three consecutive world championship titles and is setting multiple F1 records with his Red Bull team.

READ MORE: Red Bull boss issues WARNING after claiming rivals are ahead in Japan

His future has been a little up in the air of late, following weeks of speculation surrounding key figures in the team, including CEO Christian Horner and 80-year-old advisor Helmut Marko.

It was recently revealed that the Dutchman's chief mechanic - a Red Bull veteran of 18 years, would be moving on for pastures new, joining a team 'at the other end of the pit lane'.

READ MORE: Hamilton names 'AMAZING' Mercedes replacement choice

Max Verstappen's chief mechanic has left the team

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Huge blow for Verstappen as former ally joins rivals

Lee Stevenson confirmed the news on his Instagram page, where he revealed it was his last day with the world-champion outfit.

Now, speaking to Sky Germany at the Japanese Grand Prix, Alunni Bravi revealed that Stevenson will join Stake F1, as they look to make tracks up the constructors' championship in preparation for the arrival of Audi in 2026.

"A very important one," he said when asked about Stevenson's arrival.

"We said we wanted to start a transformation process. We want to become a competitive team and to do this you need the top people from the top teams in every area. Not just in the design department but also in the racing team. The fact that we brought in Lee Stevenson shows that we can also bring in top people.

"It's a long way until we bring all the elements together, but theoretically we have everything we need.

The Italian also revealed that Stevenson had started working with the team already, and that he's present at the Suzuka Circuit this weekend.

"He's in the box and working. He monitors everything. He will then start from the next race.

"He is here and gets to know the team, the procedures and we expect that he can contribute with his ideas and knowledge after 15 years as chief mechanic at Red Bull."

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2024 times

Related