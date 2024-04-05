F1 star handed SPEEDING fine at Japanese GP

One Formula 1 driver has been found in violation of the rules just one session into the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has endured a tricky start to the 2024 season and has found himself involved in multiple incidents.

His Aston Martin contract ends at the conclusion of the 2024 season and question marks loom over his future with the team that his father – Lawrence, owns.

This weekend’s race in Suzuka marks an excellent opportunity for the Silverstone based outfit to collect points at a race which suits their AMR24 car.

Stroll retired from last year’s race and will be aiming to return to the top ten this time out, but he has already wandered into trouble just a matter of minutes into the new weekend.

Lance Stroll was caught speeding during FP1

How much has Aston Martin been fined?

His Aston Martin team have been handed a €100 fine after he exceeded the pit lane speed limit which is set at 80kph.

By going 0.9kph over the permitted speed, Aston were handed a fine which seems almost crazy to the ear.

How could Lawrence Stroll – billionaire owner of the team, manage to pay such a hefty fine for the violation you wonder?

He will be hoping that Lance can deliver some points in return this weekend and aid his team's push to break into the top four of the constructors' championship.

