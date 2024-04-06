Ricciardo and RB considering DRASTIC change to solve struggles

With Daniel Ricciardo's sights set on a return to a top team, the Australian is considering a surprising tactic to improve his performance with the RB team.

Daniel Ricciardo's time at Visa Cash App RB hasn't quite gone according to plan so far and, after a challenging 2023 with AlphaTauri, many expected a resurgence from the popular driver.

However, things haven't clicked with the new car, and Ricciardo currently finds himself languishing in 17th place in the driver's standings with zero points as we get set for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

This stands in stark contrast to his team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda. The young Japanese driver sits comfortably in 11th place with six points. Ricciardo's struggles were particularly highlighted at his home race in Australia, where he could only manage 12th while Tsunoda impressed with a 7th place finish.

With a potential return to a bigger team, perhaps even his former stomping ground at Red Bull, at stake, the pressure is mounting on Ricciardo to turn things around.

Ricciardo: 'Let's at least get that sorted'

With that in mind, Ricciardo has hinted at a rather unusual solution to his poor form when asked about the car's performance.

Speaking to the media in Japan, the Australian explained that he's considering a chassis change.

"That was certainly something I raised the possibility of [doing] if I’m still struggling," he said.

"Before we just tell me I'm s***, let’s at least get that sorted and put everything to bed."

A chassis change would no doubt be a significant gamble, but it could be the key to unlocking Ricciardo's potential and salvaging his 2024 season.

