FIA members accuse media of trying to CAUSE HARM to president

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has received support from a variety of FIA member clubs following the conclusion of an ethics committee report into his conduct.

Ben Sulayem has been under immense pressure of late, with whistleblower accusations being released to the BBC claiming he had allegedly interfered with two events during the course of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

READ MORE: Mercedes set to replace KEY partnership with $12.5m deal

It was alleged that the FIA president had told stewards to overturn a penalty that was given to Fernando Alonso at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but the 62-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.

A separate matter, regarding the Las Vegas GP where it was alleged he had told track officials to find a reason to not pass the new circuit as safe to race around, was also investigated by the FIA ethics committee and resulted in no further action.

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks to rumors of Red Bull 'fear' over future

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been under fire of late

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president

Ben Sulayem backed by members

Now, in response to the weeks of speculation surrounding Ben Sulayem, 27 member countries have backed the FIA president in a strongly-worded letter that appeared on the official FIA website.

In the letter, the parties claim that “accusations of impropriety and unethical practices propagated by some members of the print and digital media were intended for the sole purpose of causing harm to the FIA and its leadership, particularly the president."

“We will recommend that the FIA initiate legal action against those who, without cause, slander the FIA and its leadership,” it added.

It follows a turbulent few weeks for F1's governing body, with a separate legal issue surrounding F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff also now in the pipeline, with the former racing driver filing a 'criminal complaint' against the body.

#F1: The ⁦@fia⁩ Member Clubs and Sport Federations of the Americas sends a letter in support of ⁦@Ben_Sulayem⁩, noting he is elected by membership, and calls for legal action to be taken against “those who slander the FIA and its leadership.” pic.twitter.com/dMT8qlZyAz — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) April 3, 2024

READ MORE: Mercedes team boss claims F1 has a 'MASSIVE problem' after FIA investigation

Related