Vettel reveals hopes of driving in LEGENDARY race

After retiring from Formula 1, Sebastian Vettel has been hinting at a potential return to racing after testing a Porsche hypercar.

Vettel's emotional goodbye at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the end of an era for the four-time world champion after a glittering career.

With Lewis Hamilton's surprise departure from Mercedes to join Ferrari and Sergio Perez's uncertain future at Red Bull, rumours of a potential Vettel comeback have emerged.

While an F1 return remains a possibility, it appears Vettel is also exploring other avenues to satisfy his competitive itch.

The German recently got behind the wheel of the Porsche 963 hypercar slated to compete in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans and the test has ignited speculation that Vettel might be eyeing a tilt at the prestigious event.

Sebastian Vettel tests a hypercar for Porsche

Sebastian Vettel chats with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Sebastian Vettel not ruling out Le Mans debut

In an interview with Sky Sports, Vettel was asked what he has missed since hanging up his helmet.

"The thrill, the speed. I think the competition mostly, really," he said. "Driving quick is not the only thing, but it's really the competition."

Vettel responded by saying 'Maybe, I don't know yet.' when quizzed about a Le Mans debut.

Sebastian Vettel won four consecutive championships with Red Bull in 2010-2013

"I've been testing. I was curious, so I wanted to see how it feels. It's obviously a different discipline. It's still racing, but it's a different car, different discipline.

"Lots of things that excite me, lots of different things, not necessarily just looking at something behind the wheel but also outside the car.

"I am [tempted] and I'm not. I am obviously also looking for lots of other things and there's lots of other things that do interest me outside of racing."

