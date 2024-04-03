close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes chief admits confusion over Hamilton issue

Mercedes chief admits confusion over Hamilton issue

Mercedes chief admits confusion over Hamilton issue

Mercedes chief admits confusion over Hamilton issue

Mercedes have delivered an important update on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes engine after it suffered a severe failure during the Australian Grand Prix.

The Brit was forced to retire on lap 17 of the race after his car shutdown to protect engine components from a sudden drop in oil pressure.

READ MORE: Mercedes set to replace KEY partnership with $12.5m deal

It may have saved lots of costly damage, as well as issues to other components within the car which could lead to grid penalties later on in the season.

The long-distance nature of the early part of the season means that it can take time to transport and properly assess anything which has been damaged in a race.

It's part of the reason why the extent of the damage to the Silver Arrows power unit is unknown currently, with the team assessing the parts back at base in Brixworth.

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks to rumors of Red Bull 'fear' over future

Lewis Hamilton sits tenth in the drivers' championship
Mercedes are a long way behind their competitors in 2024

How much damage did Lewis Hamilton's car sustain?

Speaking in their post-race debrief for the Australian Grand Prix, Technical Director James Allison assured that they will know the cause of the problems soon.

“We do not. The power units will return to the safe hands of the guys at Brixworth, who will be able to figure out what let go,” he said.

“All we know is the symptoms at the time, which was a rapid loss of oil pressure followed by a shutdown of the engine to protect it.

James Allison is the Technical Director at Mercedes

“When you know you’ve got catastrophic loss like that, the best thing you can do for the future is kill it there and then, and then you have not got like a load of molten metal," Allison continued.

“You have normally got a fairly clear evidence chain of what caused it and then that lets you work better for the future.

"So, we do not know yet, [but] Brixworth and HPP [Mercedes High Performance Powertrains] will do in short order.”

READ MORE: Mercedes team boss claims F1 has a 'MASSIVE problem' after FIA investigation

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Australian Grand Prix Silver Arrows
Schumacher suggests CYNICAL reason for Hamilton Ferrari move
Latest F1 News

Schumacher suggests CYNICAL reason for Hamilton Ferrari move

  • Yesterday 20:00
Hamilton admits 'unhappiness' despite reaching pinnacle of sport
F1 Legends

Hamilton admits 'unhappiness' despite reaching pinnacle of sport

  • Yesterday 18:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Wolff hits out at 'EGOMANIAC' who made F1 return this season

  • 25 minutes ago
Sebastian Vettel

Vettel reveals Wolff talks over to-be-vacant Hamilton seat

  • 1 uur geleden
McLaren

McLaren set for SURPRISE change for next race

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

RB chief reveals Lawson role despite no racing

  • Yesterday 23:00
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes chief admits confusion over Hamilton issue

  • Yesterday 22:00
F1 News & Gossip

F1 pundit claims RB driver 'FORCED on' Marko

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x