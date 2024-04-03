Hamilton hits out at title ROBBERY

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on the season finale of the 2021 F1 season – and claimed that he was ‘obviously’ robbed of a record eighth title.

Making his debut in the sport with McLaren in 2007, Hamilton is statistically the most successful driver in history, having recorded the most pole positions (104), race wins (103) and podium finishes (197).

Standing equal with Michael Schumacher on seven world championships, the 39-year-old won six of those titles with Mercedes as the team completely dominated the turbo hybrid era.

But since the new regulations were introduced in 2022, the team have fallen behind as Red Bull and Max Verstappen have stamped their authority on the rest of the grid.

Lewis Hamilton has won six world titles with Mercedes

But the Brit has struggled to be competitive in the ground effect era

Hamilton: I was obviously robbed

Hamilton has been vocal of his discontent with his Mercedes machinery during the ground effect era, having not won a race since Jeddah in 2021 and has struggled to be competitive.

And it was that season in 2021 where Hamilton came close to his eighth title, but was pipped by Verstappen at the final race in Abu Dhabi in what was one of the most controversial incidents in F1 history.

With the cars approaching the final lap under the safety car, lapped cars between the title rivals were allowed to pass, leaving Hamilton and Verstappen to battle it out over one lap, with the Red Bull passing the Mercedes on fresher tyres.

Speaking with GQ, the Brit was asked whether he felt robbed over the ordeal: “Was I robbed? Obviously. I mean, you know the story.

“But I think what was really beautiful in that moment, which I take away from it, was my dad was with me. And we’d gone through this huge roller coaster of life together, ups and downs.

Hamilton lost the 2021 title to Max Verstappen

“And the day that it hurt the most, he was there, and the way he raised me was to always stand up, keep your head high. And I obviously went to congratulate Max, and not realising the impact that that would have, but also I was really conscious of, like, there’s a mini-me watching.

“This is the defining moment of my life. And I think it really was. I felt it. I didn’t know how it was going to be perceived. I hadn’t, like, visualised it.

“But I was definitely conscious of: these next 50 metres that I walk is where I fall to the ground and die – or I rise up.”

Asked whether he still fixates on that race, Hamilton responded: “If I see a clip of it, I still feel it. But I’m at peace with it.”

