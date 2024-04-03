Ricciardo hits out at accusations of forcing out RB driver
Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he did not ‘pressure’ Red Bull into sacking another F1 driver.
The Australian driver has had a tough time since returning to F1, struggling to match the pace of teammate Yuki Tsunoda in the first three races of the season.
Rumours of him being swapped for Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, who replaced an injured Ricciardo for five races in 2023, have begun to surge.
Red Bull director Helmut Marko is reportedly ‘puzzled’ by Ricciardo’s dip in form, diminishing his chances of remaining in F1, let alone taking Sergio Perez’s seat at the senior team.
Ricciardo denies he pressured Red Bull to sack De Vries
Alongside criticisms, it has also been suggested that he pressured Red Bull to sack Nyck de Vries in 2023.
According to PlanetF1 Ricciardo has denied this, insisting: “I didn’t put pressure on Red Bull. I never said that they had to replace Nyck with me. I thought if it has to be this way, it will be this way.”
“I thought, ‘I’ll just keep preparing in the simulator and do all the other things to show that I’m getting back up to standard. If they call me I’ll be ready. If they don’t call, I’ll use this time to to work myself.’
“When I did get the call, it was earlier than I expected. That was surprising, but you don’t turn down an opportunity like that.”
“Would I like to know what I would have achieved at Red Bull if I had stayed? Of course. But I have now been given a second chance.
“I want to win races again and experience the feeling of that top step again. I returned to Formula 1 because I believe I can still do it.”
