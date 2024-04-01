Wolff suggests Hamilton already 'looking over fence' to Ferrari

Toto Wolff is aware that Mercedes’ recent performances haven’t been very motivating for those within the team and that something must be done to prevent their slide down the standings.

Their departing star driver – Lewis Hamilton, has endured his worst ever start to a Formula 1 season and sits ninth in the drivers’ championship.

The all-new W15 car seems to be unstable through high-speed corners and a persistent problem with porpoising remains.

It has hindered their pace for over two years and it looks set to plague another in more dramatic fashion than ever in 2024.

It means that seven-time champion Hamilton could be swallowed up in the F1 midfield during his swansong season with the Silver Arrows before he joins Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Toto Wolff's team must find a way to improve the W15

How are Mercedes responding?

Speaking about Mercedes’ response to the situation, team boss Toto Wolff praised the reaction of his drivers but hinted that Ferrari's improvements may be hard for Hamilton not to be encouraged by.

“I think the drivers are super in this whole setup, because Lewis is as good as you can be,” Wolff told the media.

“He’s in a situation obviously where, on one side it’s super frustrating to see that we are not getting it, on the other side, look over the fence and it’s pretty good what’s happening there.

“But that is not his main priority today and George is just a fighter and is digging in and he knows that’s his place, so we’ve got to sort this out.”

The team remain optimistic that they can resolve their issues but will have to wait until the European leg of the season to see whether their upgrades have a greater effect on their car than their rivals’ ideas.

Their drivers are patient, but fans will expect a turnaround from the team that dominated the sport just four short years ago.

