close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Vettel speaks out over former team's incredible dominance

Vettel speaks out over former team's incredible dominance

Vettel speaks out over former team's incredible dominance

Vettel speaks out over former team's incredible dominance

Sebastian Vettel has issued a surprise verdict on Red Bull’s mightily impressive domination of the Formula 1 grid.

The four-time champion knows a thing or two about domination having enjoyed an incredible four-season period between 2010 and 2013.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: American F1 star reveals the 'biggest change' he's made this season

Now Max Verstappen has enjoyed a similar spell of success, he has been compared to the German who made so many F1 fans despise their winning.

Eventually the pack will close up on Verstappen, as was shown at the Australian Grand Prix – but it did take a mechanical failure for Sainz to win.

Last time Red Bull dominated, it took for a change in technical regulations before they were thwarted, and there are two more seasons to play out before the rules change again in 2026.

READ MORE: Mercedes team boss claims F1 has a 'MASSIVE problem' after FIA investigation

Sebastian Vettel during his time at Red Bull
Max Verstappen has dominated the last few F1 seasons

Who does Sebastian Vettel want to see win?

Vettel has sympathised with fans who want to see closer racing, but issued a surprise statement regarding who he wants to see win this season.

“From a sporting perspective, we would all like it to be closer,” he told Sky Germany. “But the signs are good – this year, it seems to be closer. But I think that Max and Red Bull are still the favourites, again in Suzuka.

“You don’t know how Australia would have turned out – ifs and buts – that doesn’t matter. It was nice for Carlos and Ferrari [to get a win]. As I said, from a sporting point of view, it’s nice if a little more is happening.

“But with the dominance that Red Bull and especially Max continue to show, you shouldn’t forget the performance behind it. That can’t be emphasised enough. So, I’ll be happy if Max comes back to the top.”

READ MORE: DtS star Guenther Steiner lands SECOND new role after Haas exit

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes FIA Australian Grand Prix Sebastian Vettel
Vettel reveals TIMELINE for stunning return to F1
Latest F1 News

Vettel reveals TIMELINE for stunning return to F1

  • March 29, 2024 05:00
F1 LEGEND in line for shock comeback after grand prix track test
Sebastian Vettel

F1 LEGEND in line for shock comeback after grand prix track test

  • March 27, 2024 17:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 boss says Hamilton Ferrari move only good for ONE thing

  • 34 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Vettel speaks out over former team's incredible dominance

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star admits 'point to prove' ahead of HUGE winter decision

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 pundit names Mercedes' BIGGEST area of disappointment in 2024

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull chief admits out of contract driver's form 'fascinating'

  • Yesterday 20:00
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive legend suggests SURPRISE team in Verstappen sweepstakes

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x