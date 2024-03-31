F1 announce exciting new racing partnership

Formula 1 has announced a brand-new and exciting racing partnership that will help them interact with a new world of racing.

They have decided to hand licensing to leading race simulator company Playseat – who have been making sim-racing seats since 1995.

Now they have received confirmation of an official partnership with F1, they will apply their experience to help deliver the best equipment to sim-racers around the globe.

It should help make the sport more accessible to those who want to hit the track from their homes – something that wasn’t possible for everyone when Playseat hit the market in the 1990’s.

During the Covid-19 lockdown of 2020, F1 drivers were absorbed by the world of sim racing and spent much of their free time racing against each other, celebrities and talented sim-racers.

Max Verstappen is a keen sim-racer

Charles Leclerc also enjoys some sim-racing

How much will an F1 Playseat cost?

Max Verstappen even takes his sim rig to grands prix around the world and can sometimes even be seen staying up late to get an extra few races in on the popular racing platform iRacing.

The first of the ‘Playseat Formula Intelligence – F1 Edition’ seats can be pre-ordered already, with a price of €2,499 (around £2,150).

Formula 1 Chief Commerical Officer Emily Prazer told the F1 website that the sport is always looking to find new ways to bring the racing action to their audience.

“We are always looking for new ways to bring Formula 1 to our audience, whether that’s by creating unforgettable moments at a Grand Prix or engaging with the sport away from the track,” she said.

“Our partnership with Playseat will provide gamers with a bespoke, innovative, and realistic racing experience to bring the action a step closer to home.”

