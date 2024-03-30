close global

Mercedes boss Wolff discloses Hamilton seat candidates

Toto Wolff has named four possible replacements for Mercedes' outgoing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of the 2024 season.

Hamilton will join arch-rivals Ferrari next season as he continues his quest for a record breaking eighth world championship.

He is without a race win in two years and Mercedes has struggled to deliver a car that is capable of competing for victories and sometimes even podiums on a regular basis.

It leaves the Silver Arrows with a significant hole to fill in the wake of their departing star driver – and they have plenty of options at their disposal.

With one of the craziest silly seasons in Formula 1 history on its way, there are plenty of ways that the situation could play out at Brackley.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes after the 2024 season
Andrea Kimi Antonelli is a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton

Who will Mercedes fill their vacant 2025 seat with?

Speaking about Hamilton’s replacement, Toto Wolff mentioned a few different drivers that could be in with a chance of securing a seat.

"I think it depends also on what Max does,” he said. “Then we have a young kid [Andrea Kimi Antonelli] that is very promising and I don't want to put more extra pressure on him, but it looks like he can be one of the great ones.

"But we also don't want to drown him by jumping so quickly in an F1 car at 17.

Toto Wolff needs to find a new driver for the 2025 season

"So, there are a few options that we play with him. Obviously, there's Fernando [Alonso] who is very exciting, and Carlos [Sainz] is very good.

“So there are a few ones. I'm going to make the play like a bride - difficult to get!"

The Austrian team principal has made it clear that he intends to take time before making a decision, but some of the drivers could be snapped up by their rivals.

Carlos Sainz for example, will be fielding plenty of calls after his heroic Australian Grand Prix performance and could be gone sooner than Mercedes can get to him.

