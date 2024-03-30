Hamilton's former trainer Cullen leaves comment under F1 rival's post
Angela Cullen has delivered praise to one of Lewis Hamilton’s key Formula 1 rivals after an impressive Australian Grand Prix showing.
The Brit served as Hamilton’s physio and personal assistant between 2016 and 2023 and has been seen working with upcoming IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong recently.
She is popular among F1 fans – owing to her key contributions to the seven-time champion’s historic run with the Mercedes team.
Now she has taken time to deliver her appreciation for one of his current rivals – whose seat he happens to be taking from the start of 2025.
What did Angela Cullen say?
After undergoing an operation for appendicitis just 16 days prior, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz delivered an emphatic performance to win the Australian Grand Prix.
He remains the only driver to have won a race other than Red Bull since 2022 and is currently without a seat for next season.
It was a miraculous turnaround from such a painful procedure, and behind the scenes, the Spaniard was putting in the hard miles to turn around his health.
In a post on Instagram, he shared a unique insight into his road to recovery before returning to the track Down Under in Melbourne.
Under the comments section, Cullen replied ‘legend’ underneath the post in her appreciation of the mightily impressive feat.
