Sainz under FIA spotlight as post-Australian GP inspection confirmed

Carlos Sainz was the only driver to be subjected to a post-race oil check after his remarkable Australian Grand Prix victory on Sunday.

The Ferrari man, who had surgery just two weeks ago, returned to the grid in some style in Melbourne to end Max Verstappen's run of nine consecutive F1 wins.

Ferrari were aided in part by Verstappen’s early retirement due to a brake failure, but Sainz had already overtaken the Dutchman when he dropped out of the race.

Only one driver has beaten Red Bull on-track since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, and that happens to be the ‘smooth operator’.

In his comeback race from appendicitis surgery, Sainz delivered a fine performance to remind Ferrari of his talents after they decided not to renew his contract for 2025.

Carlos Sainz dominated the Australian GP

Carlos Sainz leads Max Verstappen in Melbourne

Sainz subject to checks

He has certainly put his name in the hat for some of Formula 1’s premiere seats going forwards and may even find himself in a better position heading into next season.

But the FIA did stop to check the legality of Sainz’s oil after the race – the only car which was subject to such measures after being chosen at random.

The FIA confirmed that: "An engine oil sample was taken from car number 55.

"The engine oil samples have been analysed by FTIR spectroscopy and viscometry.

"The results of the FTIR analyses show that the sampled oils were consistent with reference engine oil samples which had been approved for use by the relevant competitors prior to the competition."

After passing the inspection, the Spaniard can sit back and enjoy the supremely impressive feat that he achieved this weekend.

He has two weeks to fully recover from his appendicitis before heading to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, where Ferrari could compete for victory again.

