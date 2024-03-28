close global

Verstappen exit rumors intensify as F1 team boss hints at 'talks'

One Formula 1 team have teased that they might make a surprise swoop for reigning world champion Max Verstappen if he hits the open market.

The Dutchman is in untouchable form and has won the last nine races in a row, but not everything is going swimmingly well within his Red Bull team.

The ongoing Christian Horner saga could prompt him to decide to leave the team if long-time friend Helmut Marko opts in favour of a move too.

A switch to Mercedes has been teased within the paddock, but now a new team have put their hat forwards for Verstappen, and they might be the most attractive proposition on the grid.

Aston Martin could be about to wave goodbye to Fernando Alonso, meaning that a seat may be opening up at one of the most promising teams on the grid.

Aston Martin tease Verstappen swoop

Speaking with Sky Germany, Aston Martin boss Mike Krack revealed the importance of Verstappen as a player in the driver market.

“Of course, when Max Verstappen is on the market, you have to listen and take a look. But I don't think it's very realistic at the moment that Max is leaving Red Bull,” he said.

“So there are no talks?” Pundit Peter Hardenacke replied.

“I didn't say that.” Krack responded.

A blank chequebook might go a long way towards easing Verstappen to the Silverstone outfit, but multiple key figures could follow him in that case.

It would leave Red Bull with a rebuild ahead and a tricky fight on their hands to remain as the reigning double world champions of the Formula 1 grid.

