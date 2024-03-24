F1 2024 Australian GP starting order with penalties applied

Sergio Perez will have to fight through some traffic on Sunday if he's to assist Max Verstappen in continuing Red Bull's 100% record of 1-2 finishes in the 2024 season.

A penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during qualifying means the Mexican has been pushed down to sixth on the grid, leaving both McLarens and both Ferraris ahead of him.

The Mexican qualified up in third, but will start down in sixth behind Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes, meanwhile, have a mountain to climb in Sunday's race, with George Russell once again beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton, but will still only line up in seventh. Hamilton didn't manage to get out of Q2 and will start 11th.

Max Verstappen claimed pole position in Australia

Lewis Hamilton's miserable 2024 continues

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2024 Grid

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:15:915sec

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.270sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.400sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.520sec

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.657sec

6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] (Three-place grid penalty)

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.809sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.873sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.157sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.637sec

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

12. Alex Albon [Williams]

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

Are there any grid penalties?

Yes, Perez has been handed a three-place grid drop for an altercation with Haas driver Hulkenberg.

The Mexican was adjudged to have held up Hulkenberg heading into turn 13, when the German driver was on a hot lap.

When is the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

Lights out in Melbourne will be at 1500 local time on Sunday March 23. That is midnight ET and 9pm Saturday for viewers on the west coast.

