close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton in HUGE improvement as Verstappen behind key rivals

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton in HUGE improvement as Verstappen behind key rivals

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton in HUGE improvement as Verstappen behind key rivals

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton in HUGE improvement as Verstappen behind key rivals

Ferrari picked up where they left off on Friday in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc headed the final practice sessions ahead of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.

With under two tenths separating the top five, there's the possibility for an almighty fight for pole position in qualifying.

Sainz shockingly set his best time with the medium tyre, as the grid battles with an overheating soft tyre which is tricky to manage for a whole lap.

It could mean that some teams opt to use the medium in Q3 as they harder Pirelli rubber manages to hold on throughout the entire lap through Albert Park.

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co

F1 FP3 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2024

Here are the timesheets from Saturday afternoon in Melbourne:

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:16:714sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.020sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.077sec

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.092sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.172sec

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.283sec

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.300sec

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.373sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.627sec

10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.776sec

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.959sec

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.038sec

13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.045sec

14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.162sec

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.206sec

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.227sec

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.247sec

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.249sec

19. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.676sec

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNP

Who is the current F1 world champion?

The imperious Max Verstappen is the current reigning Formula 1 champion, having won three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Mercedes Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz
Verstappen reveals DAMAGE to Red Bull at latest race
Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen reveals DAMAGE to Red Bull at latest race

  • 3 uur geleden
Hamilton reacts to 'WORST' session at Mercedes
Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton reacts to 'WORST' session at Mercedes

  • Today 04:00

Latest News

Australian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen on pole as Mercedes suffer horror show

  • 27 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 pundit SLAMS team after 'EMBARASSING' start to 2024

  • 2 uur geleden
Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen reveals DAMAGE to Red Bull at latest race

  • 3 uur geleden
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton in HUGE improvement as Verstappen behind key rivals

  • Today 04:15
Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton reacts to 'WORST' session at Mercedes

  • Today 04:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo reacts to NEGATIVE talk over F1 future

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x