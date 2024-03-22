Marko hits out at Red Bull drivers over pace concerns

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has delivered some typically stinging criticism of two drivers in the Red Bull family.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are driving for the rebranded VCARB team this season, after the former rejoined the grid midway through last season.

But so far this season, VCARB have struggled to compete amongst the frontrunners, with neither of their drivers achieving a top ten finish in the opening two races.

Tsunoda has outperformed Ricciardo in qualifying, making an appearance in Q3 in Saudi Arabia, but the disappointment amongst the team when it comes to race pace is clear.

Visa Cash App RB are yet to score points in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are under pressure to perform

Marko blasts VCARB performance

With both drivers looking to put their name in the running for a potentially vacant Red Bull seat for 2025 with Sergio Perez out of contract and them themselves being out of a drive at the end of the year, the pressure is on for them to deliver results.

And speaking with Sky Germany, Marko blasted Tsunoda and Ricciardo for being ‘too slow’ in races.

“There's a lot at stake for [Tsunoda and Ricciardo], he said. “Both might be hoping for a seat at Red Bull, and one should be well ahead of the other.

"So far Ricciardo is a bit behind. But let's put it this way: Tsunoda's qualifying speed is okay. But in the race, both are too slow."

Helmut Marko slammed the team's race pace

Marko even went on to claim that points were on the cards for VCARB in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and that he felt that missing out on the top ten should not have happened.

"I think one point would have been possible in each of the first two races," he added.

"It's very difficult to score points behind the top five [teams] and, when you have an opportunity, you can't afford to make mistakes. You have to test the decisions in the absolute right order."

