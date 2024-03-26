F1 champion Vettel set to make HISTORIC racing return
F1 champion Vettel set to make HISTORIC racing return
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will return to the track in 2024 for the first time since his Formula 1 retirement.
The German bowed out from the sport at the end of the 2022 season, following a tricky two-year spell with Aston Martin.
READ MORE: Ultimatum puts Ricciardo at risk of losing seat
He has since enjoyed time at home with his family - as well as a bit of skiing - but now it appears that he has been caught by the racing bug again and wants to get back behind the wheel.
READ MORE: Vettel taking steps to keep racing license after Wolff talks
Vettel eyeing a racing return?
Rumours that he could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes were swirling around the paddock last month, but the once dominant Red Bull driver has now found himself a new challenge.
Teaming up with Porsche Penske Motorsport, Vettel will conduct a 36-hour Hypercar test in Spain at the MotorLand Aragon track.
The outing is part of Porsche Penske’s 24 hours of Le Mans preparations, but there are currently no plans for Vettel to conduct anymore running after this test.
He has already had his first taste of the Porsche 963 he will get the opportunity to test after taking it for a spin on March 14 at the Weissach R&D centre.
It won’t be long before the test occurs either, with the 36-hour ordeal scheduled to occur this week, when Vettel will be teaming up with six other drivers in Spain.
BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel to test drive Porsche 963 Hypercar 🚨— FIA World Endurance Championship (@FIAWEC) March 22, 2024
Porsche Penske Motorsport have announced this morning that the former F1 World Champion will be testing the Hypercar as part of team preparations for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The 36-hour test will take place in… pic.twitter.com/dh5X9TF3Vu
READ MORE: Cullen showcases new partnership one year after Hamilton split
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champion Vettel set to make HISTORIC racing return
- 5 minutes ago
Controversial Hamilton title nemesis in TALKS with F1 team
- 1 uur geleden
Marko reveals RB star's future in DOUBT
- 2 uur geleden
BIZARRE F1 failure blamed on Microsoft issue
- 3 uur geleden
Mercedes weaken Hamilton title chances even BEFORE departure
- Today 16:00
Mercedes star to miss Japanese Grand Prix after Australia woes
- Today 15:00