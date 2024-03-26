F1 champion Vettel set to make HISTORIC racing return

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will return to the track in 2024 for the first time since his Formula 1 retirement.

The German bowed out from the sport at the end of the 2022 season, following a tricky two-year spell with Aston Martin.

He has since enjoyed time at home with his family - as well as a bit of skiing - but now it appears that he has been caught by the racing bug again and wants to get back behind the wheel.

Vettel eyeing a racing return?

Rumours that he could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes were swirling around the paddock last month, but the once dominant Red Bull driver has now found himself a new challenge.

Teaming up with Porsche Penske Motorsport, Vettel will conduct a 36-hour Hypercar test in Spain at the MotorLand Aragon track.

The outing is part of Porsche Penske’s 24 hours of Le Mans preparations, but there are currently no plans for Vettel to conduct anymore running after this test.

He has already had his first taste of the Porsche 963 he will get the opportunity to test after taking it for a spin on March 14 at the Weissach R&D centre.

It won’t be long before the test occurs either, with the 36-hour ordeal scheduled to occur this week, when Vettel will be teaming up with six other drivers in Spain.

