F1 star causes red flag after major crash at Australian Grand Prix

Alex Albon suffered a heavy shunt in first practice for the Australian Grand Prix in a session which saw many drivers struggle.

The Williams driver lost control of his car coming out of turn six, snapping his car into the wall to destroy the right front of his car before then careering into the barrier across the track.

The Williams driver lost control of his car coming out of turn six, snapping his car into the wall to destroy the right front of his car before then careering into the barrier across the track.

Although the driver reported back to his team that he was ok, the Thai born driver took a few minutes to get out of his car following the high speed nature of the crash.

His team were unable to fix the damage to his car before FP2, ruling him out of the session long before it started.

It's the worst start to the weekend for Williams who have progress to make in order to compete for points this season.

