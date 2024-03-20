Red Bull chief reveals team's impending STRUGGLES

Helmut Marko has admitted that Red Bull's dominance is unlikely to last throughout 2024 in the way it did last season.

The reigning constructors' champions took 21 of 22 available wins in 2023 and have started with a perfect record this year, but the senior advisor insisted that the future may not be so rosy.

This particular season is set to be the longest in F1 history, with 24 races taking place across 21 different countries, meaning plenty of opportunities for Red Bull's competitors to fight back against the world champions.

Max Verstappen has won both races in 2024

Helmut Marko is hoping for another Max Verstappen championship

Red Bull's dominance to end?

Marko believes that this length of season makes it impossible for Red Bull to be as dominant as they were in 2023, particularly with such a huge variety of tracks forming the calendar.

Ferrari have appeared to be Red Bull's closest challengers so far this season, and Charles Leclerc has managed to beat Sergio Perez in both qualifying sessions so far.

”Things got much tighter in qualifying, where only Max's breakaway lap made the difference and secured him pole position twice," Marko admitted to oe24.

”When we get to circuits like Monte Carlo or Singapore, where overtaking is very difficult, things look different.

"In any case, I wouldn't bet on 24 wins for us.”

