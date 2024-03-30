EXCLUSIVE: How design guru Newey almost masterminded all-champion pairing

Formula 1 could have a very different look should a 'Sliding Doors' moment between Adrian Newey and a world champion have happened just one hour earlier or later.

The implications of Newey's phone call timing might have Mercedes without its foundations and Williams without its Team Principal.

Red Bull's Chief Technology Officer and aerodynamic guru wanted to recruit 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve to McLaren, recalls the Canadian in an exclusive interview with GPFans.

Villeneuve recalled an evening with BAR's founder Craig Pollock coincided with Newey's attention that could've created an all-champion line-up at McLaren for 1999 alongside Mika Hakkinen.

Adrian Newey's McLaren Dream Team

Villeneuve might've partnered Hakkinen

The Canadian recalled, "While we were building the [BAR] team in '98, Adrian called me and said, 'Don't do the team, let's see if you can race for us.'

"But when he made the call, I was having dinner with Craig Pollock, so I couldn't even speak.

"I said, 'Sorry, no,' and I hung up and didn't call back. Timing is everything.

"That doesn't mean I would have done it because we were quite advanced in building a team, and we did manage to build an incredible team.

"So, you have to separate the two: building the team and the driver career.

"I wish Adrian had called me an hour earlier or an hour later because we get along very well.

"I missed the rhythm to call him back... It was late, and I felt bad towards Craig. "If I would call Adrian back, it'd feel like I would backstab Craig.

"It's okay to have the conversation, but then to call back is like backstabbing your partner a bit, you know?

"BAT at the time were ... the major shareholder, and as a sponsor as well, were only going forward if they had a world champion, and there weren't that many available at the time."

Mercedes' F1 Foundations

BAR eventually became Mercedes

Although Villeneuve didn't find regular success with BAR, the team took P2 in the constructors' standings after a stellar 2004 campaign with 11 podium finishes.

"Ultimately, often teams become good after you leave," claims Villeneuve.

"If you take McLaren, it was built by Bruce McLaren and the success it's had over the years, and BAR, which became Honda, which became Brawn, which became Mercedes - still at the same factory.

"James Vowles at Williams was one of the junior engineers we took on at BAR.

"So, I can only be proud of that. I just wish I still had some shares in the team!

"Building a team was not the right decision, obviously," reflects Villeneuve before saying, "but it was an exciting project, and today it's Mercedes.

"So, when I look at it that way, I say, okay, yeah, I'm very proud of the groundwork and what we've built.

"As a driver... No, that was not the right decision. Going to McLaren would have been a much better decision."

