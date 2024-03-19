Former Ferrari F1 star pinpoints BIG Hamilton advantage
Former Ferrari F1 star pinpoints BIG Hamilton advantage
Former F1 race winner and Ferrari driver Giancarlo Fisichella has offered words to settle any Lewis Hamilton doubts ahead of a move to Ferrari.
The seven-time champion of the sport is set to move to the Italian squad for at least two seasons from the start of 2025.
READ MORE: Toto Wolff: An inspiring journey from early tragedy to F1 greatness
The move has already got the world of F1 excited for the next year, as fans and pundits alike get to see statistically the sport’s most successful driver will drive for the most successful team in F1 history.
Hamilton himself has said it is a childhood dream to drive for the iconic red team, but he will faces challenges going up alongside Charles Leclerc, who is now well-established with the team.
Fisichella: Hamilton will feel with the team straight away
But speaking with BetIdeas, Fisichella – who won three races in his F1 career – says that the Brit will be made to feel right at home with Ferrari.
“It’s a little bit different to the English teams in terms of atmosphere, it’s a bit more like family. Straight away, he will feel into the team,” he said.
“That is very important when you move in a new team, feeling like part of the family straight away.”
READ MORE: Who is Guenther Steiner? Former F1 team boss and Drive to Survive legend
The Italian knows first hand what it is like to be a part of the team, having raced for them back in 2009 after Luca Badoer was dropped after failing to impress as Felipe Massa’s replacement, following his horrific crash in Hungary.
Fisichella was brought in after his sensational second-place finish at Spa with Force India – the team’s first in F1 – but he failed to score a point with Ferrari, with his highest finish coming at their home grand prix at Monza, finishing ninth.
READ MORE: F1 legend Guenther Steiner's best Drive to Survive moments and quotes
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Drive to Survive star suggests Red Bull change possible
- 23 minutes ago
Former Ferrari F1 star pinpoints BIG Hamilton advantage
- 1 uur geleden
F1 pundit reveals KEY factor for Red Bull to retain Verstappen
- 2 uur geleden
LEGENDARY pop artists to headline famous F1 race
- 3 uur geleden
Australian GP weather forecast: Mixed conditions expected in Melbourne
- Yesterday 22:00
Mercedes confess to wrecking Hamilton race with mistake
- Yesterday 21:00