Liberty Media eye stunning $4 BILLION motorsport investment

Formula 1 owners Liberty Media could be exploring a move to purchase another form of motorsport in the near future.

The group have owned Formula 1 for eight years since 2016 after purchasing it for $4.4 billion.

Pioneering the success of Drive to Survive, a North American expansion and rapid worldwide growth – they have helped reach an audience that remained untapped until very recently.

And now they could be looking to do the same thing with another motorsport, encouraged by their recent work.

Liberty Media have owned Formula 1 for 8 years

The F1 grid roars through the Circuit of the Americas

Liberty Media eye new opportunity

According to Sky News, Liberty Media could be interested in making a move to acquire the MotoGP series, with long-standing owner Bridgepoint seeking a sale.

Over 18 years they too have helped the two-wheeled sport to grow since acquiring it for a reported £500 million in 2006, but Liberty Media could represent a chance to take the MotoGP brand to another level.

It’s unlikely to reach a similar level of fanfare to Formula 1, but judging by the success of their previous operations, fans should not be averse to this move going ahead.

