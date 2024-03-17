F1 winner warns Verstappen against 'STUPID' move

Giancarlo Fisichella has warned Max Verstappen that he could be on the verge of making a massive mistake.

Verstappen has won three titles in a row at Red Bull, and looks well on his way to a fourth after dominant victories in the first two races of the 2024 season.

However, his position in the team has been uncertain in the recent Red Bull civil war, where he has hinted he could leave the team if long time mentor Helmut Marko departs in the near future.

In addition, his father Jos Verstappen's frosty relationship with team boss Christian Horner has far from helped matters, with the latter still coming under fire despite being cleared following an internal investigation over 'inappropriate behaviour.'

Max Verstappen has dominated the start of 2024

Giancarlo Fisichella has warned Max Verstappen

Mercedes open to Max Verstappen move

To add fuel to the flames, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has had meetings with Jos Verstappen and isn't shy in admitting he would love the current triple world champion to drive for Red Bull's huge rivals.

However, three-time grand prix winner Giancarlo Fisichella - who won the constructors' championship twice with Renault - claims Verstappen would be making a huge error in ditching the fastest car in F1.

"Anything is possible in Formula 1 and in life, you just never know. Nobody expected to see Lewis Hamillton moving from Mercedes and especially closing the deal with Ferrari. Nobody expected that', Fisichella told BetIdeas.

"But we don't know if Max will join Mercedes, next year or in the future. In the place where he is now with the best team and the best car – it’s stupid move to another team.

"The salary is good at Red Bull and it could be the same or even more in Mercedes so who knows?

"But you know, you got a winning car, you are at the top of the world at the moment. Why, why move to another team?"

