close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Surprise F1 team competes with Red Bull in MAJOR statistic

Surprise F1 team competes with Red Bull in MAJOR statistic

Surprise F1 team competes with Red Bull in MAJOR statistic

Sheona Mountford
Surprise F1 team competes with Red Bull in MAJOR statistic

Red Bull have new competitors in the race for the best straight line speed after some intriguing figures from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were revealed.

The team came home for their second dominant 1-2 finish in a row, with Max Verstappen reigning victorious for the 19th time in the last 20 races.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

The two Red Bull drivers were followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri in the McLaren.

George Russell managed to finish 6th in the Mercedes, with the team currently sitting in 4th in the constructors, clear there is still work to be done.

Perez, Verstappen and Leclerc on the Saudi Arabia GP podium 2024
Max Verstappen and George Russell 2024

Shovlin acknowledges Mercedes straight line speed advantage

Despite not being as quick as their rivals, Mercedes Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovelin identified the strengths of the car.

“We were actually one of the fastest cars, if not the fastest car, in a straight line,” Shovlin said in a Mercedes post-race debrief video.

“So we’re on quite a light wing level and what we could do is slow ourselves down in sector two and three to try and recover a bit of that time in sector one.

“But ideally we’d like to keep that and work out a way to try and improve sector one by means other than just putting a load more downforce on the car and then paying the price for it on the straight.”

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co

Max Verstappen and George Russell 2024

Shovlin also analysed where Mercedes could improve their performance for the next race.

“The big one is we don’t really have enough grip there [Saudi]. So that’s one of the things that we are working hard on this week because Melbourne has a similar nature of corners.

"We’re doing a lot of work to try and understand why we did not seem to have the grip of some of our close competitors.”

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton net worth: Salary, endorsements and NFL ownership

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Max Verstappen Mercedes Charles Leclerc McLaren
Wolff makes STUNNING Mercedes revelation
Latest F1 News

Wolff makes STUNNING Mercedes revelation

  • 2 uur geleden
Red Bull handed MAJOR Verstappen warning

Red Bull handed MAJOR Verstappen warning

  • Today 17:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Wolff reveals NEW 'mindset' over Mercedes form

  • 17 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull employee 'appeals Horner verdict' following investigation

  • 48 minutes ago
F1 Insights

Surprise F1 team competes with Red Bull in MAJOR statistic

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Wolff makes STUNNING Mercedes revelation

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss makes Alonso appeal for 2025 seat

  • 3 uur geleden

Drive to Survive STAR shares Mercedes seat verdict

  • Today 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x