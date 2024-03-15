Former F1 star links Schumacher to Hamilton in Ferrari exchange

Former Ferrari driver Giancarlo Fisichella believes that the legendary Michael Schumacher would have something to say about Lewis Hamilton's move to the Scuderia.

The German won five of his seven championships with the Italian outfit, across a dominant period in the early 2000's.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton net worth: Salary, endorsements and NFL ownership

After announcing a shock move to Ferrari, Hamilton will be hoping to go one better than the F1 legend by achieving a record breaking eighth world title at Ferrari.

Schumacher hasn’t been seen since a skiing accident in 2013, but Fisichella believes the German would be supportive of Hamilton’s move.

Giancarlo Fisichella Le Mans 2022

Michael Schumacher Belgian GP 1996

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: An inspiring journey from early tragedy to F1 greatness

Fisichella believes Schumacher would be ‘happy’ with move

"For sure, Michael Schumacher would be happy to see Lewis Hamilton driving for Ferrari next year and winning the championship, why not?," Fisichella told OCB scores.

"I know that Schumacher would have made a great team principal. I don't know his condition because nobody knows about it, but I wish him nothing but the best and hope he can come back soon.

"He [Schumacher] would just explain [to Hamilton] that it’s an amazing fantastic team. It’s a little bit different to the English teams in terms of atmosphere, it’s a bit more like family. Straight away, he will feel into the team.

"That is very important when you move in a new team, feeling like part of the family straight away."

READ MORE: F1 legend Guenther Steiner's best Drive to Survive moments and quotes

Related