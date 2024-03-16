Mercedes star DEMANDS FIA 'transparency' in investigation

One Mercedes driver is joining team principal Toto Wolff in calling for more 'transparency' from the FIA.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is reportedly being investigated is for interfering in the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as well as attempting to derail the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The president has been accused of overturning a 10-second penalty for Fernando Alonso at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, alongside claims he refused to homologate the inaugural Las Vegas GP.

These allegations have caused a wave of concern amongst F1 teams, notably with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Russell and Wolff touch on controversy

Wolff has described the scenario as ‘strange’ and called for transparency according to the Express.

“I think we have all learned that we have to be transparent. We are at the top of the sport and we have a lot of fans,” Wolff said, “Then things happen that simply don't belong here and are not what most people here want.”

George Russell has mirrored Wolff’s sentiments, calling for fairness and transparency.

“I think we want to see all of the facts and just have total transparency,” he said.

“We're all racing here. We want a fair and level playing field for us to showcase what we can do. I can't really comment further.

“We were surprised a year ago when the result got overturned, as the legal team at Mercedes thought they did a great job of presenting our case and initially winning the case and then losing it thereafter.

“So we just want to see transparency and have the opportunity to race on a fair playing field.”

