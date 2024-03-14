Former F1 boss issues stark WARNING to Ferrari ahead of Hamilton move

Flavio Briatore has issued a warning to Ferrari ahead of the incoming arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton stunned the Formula 1 world when he announced the switch to Maranello, where he will make a last ditch attempt to win an unprecedented eighth world title before his illustrious career comes to an end.

READ MORE: Ferrari looking to poach key technical staff from RIVAL F1 team

Already one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history, Hamilton will attempt to cement his legacy with the most iconic and successful team in the sport, when he joins Ferrari at the end of this current season.

Ferrari are currently struggling to keep up with the dominant Red Bull team, and Fred Vasseur's first season and a bit as team principal has yielded just one race win.

Flavio Briatore has warned Ferrari

Ferrari have struggled under Fred Vasseur

Ferrari's 2024 performance struggles

Hamilton is a driver who, despite having an all-time high 103 race victories across his career, has not managed to win a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, struggling with an underperforming Mercedes team.

Now, former Benetton and Renault team boss Briatore has suggested that Ferrari need to seriously up their game before the arrival of 39-year-old Hamilton, if he and Charles Leclerc are going to have any chance of challenging for a championship.

"How long will we have to wait to see a winning Ferrari again? Ferrari must be more competitive," he told Tuttosport.

"When there are six or seven tenths it is impossible to fight for the title, it must improve the car by getting as close as possible to Red Bull.

"If this is the gap, there isn't no driver can make a difference, it is not the driver who solves all the problems of a team. If Hamilton were in Ferrari today, he would do the same things as Leclerc, who is a fast driver.

"For me Leclerc is underrated," Briatore continued. "Hamilton will struggle to stay in front of him. Drivers like Hamilton take little effort if the car isn't competitive. If he sees the possibility of getting on the podium, however, he has an edge.

The Italian then went on to speak about 18-year-old Ollie Bearman's F1 debut, where he beat Hamilton and scored points: "He was exceptional. Nobody knew him, he was very good, already finishing the race still competitive while keeping the others behind is something to congratulate him for.

"He certainly has something, we'll see what over time.”

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen gives backing to suspended Red Bull employee

Related