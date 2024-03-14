Hamilton warns Verstappen over 'not helpful' relationship

Lewis Hamilton has fired a blast towards Max Verstappen and one of his key relationships with a member of his entourage.

Verstappen has claimed three consecutive world championship titles, the first of which was infamously at the expense of Hamilton in 2021, and is currently experiencing an extended period of dominance in F1, having won 19 of the past 20 grands prix.

His father Jos Verstappen and manager Raymond Vermeulen are among the Dutchman's close circle of personnel that have helped him to be so successful

Verstappen senior was also an F1 driver, participating in 106 race starts, claiming two podiums across a nine-year career.

The 52-year-old has recently become embroiled with the ongoing saga in his son's team, where speculation surrounding the futures of several key figures (including Verstappen) has been rife.

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner had a 'falling out'

Max Verstappen's future has been speculated upon

Verstappen's Horner comments

The Dutch racing driver recently revealed that he had a 'falling out' with his son's boss Christian Horner at the Bahrain Grand Prix, as well as suggesting that the team would 'explode', if the under-fire team principal maintained his position.

Now, Hamilton has said that Verstappen senior's comments may not have been particularly helpful, with his son wanting to focus on continuing to be successful.

"I don't know the details of it,” Hamilton said. “So I don't know what he's basing these foundations off.

“But at the end of the day, he's not a part of the team, he's a parent. And so that's just an opinion, but it's definitely not helpful.”

Hamilton then went on to talk about his experience of parents getting involved in his career: "I think it is a very thin line to walk,” he continued. “I think it's also dependent on your relationship with your parent.

Max Verstappen has a good relationship with his father

“You meet some people who have a great relationship with their parents, and they've been amazing parents, and then you've got people that have had bad relationships. And this is not necessarily parents that have been good to them.

“So I don't know about his [Verstappen’s] relationships. Obviously, you hear things here and there. But Max is a grown man, and he's a champion, and I'm sure he can make his own decisions.

“But I think in our world, as drivers, it's very, very easy to be misled by people whispering in your ear, and perhaps not guiding you always the right way.

“I'm not saying it's the case there, because they're doing great. But I know in sports, other athletes that I've spoken to that I see, whether it's in tennis, and I've experienced it, when you sometimes don't have the right guidance around you, it leads to you either making the wrong decisions, or not being able to perhaps be the best at what you do.

“But that's obviously clearly not the case there, he's performing well. So it is very difficult, because you want your parent to be your parent, and have a good relationship. But when business is involved, it makes it really difficult.”

