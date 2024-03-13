Verstappen hits out at F1 'politics'

Amid growing tensions at Red Bull, Max Verstappen has established his stance on whether sports and politics should mix.

After an internal investigation into Christian Horner’s conduct, the position of Red Bull's star driver and key figures within the team are looking less certain.

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner

Despite this, Verstappen enjoyed another dominant display at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, taking his second race win of the season, tallying a total of 100 podiums over his career.

His teammate, Sergio Perez finished second, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc filling the final podium position.

During the post race conference, Verstappen was asked how he felt about his first century of podiums.

“It's 88 missed podiums! No, of course, very happy with that. But I'm not really a guy, you know, looking at the stats. So I'm just happy to hit 100.”

Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabia GP 2024

Verstappen calls for a separation between sports and politics

The three-time world champion was also asked about sportswashing and greenwashing in the Gulf by the Los Angeles Times.

“I think It's very important that sport is sport, politics are politics. Sometimes people like to be in the middle of it. I prefer to just focus on sport," Verstappen said after the Saudi Arabian GP.

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

“At the end of the day, every single country has their own flaws, but also positive sides. And we are not going to change the world at the end of the day as a sport, but we try to share positive values.

“I do think that since we have been here already there have been some really nice positive changes and you have to respect that and sometimes you know it takes a bit longer in some countries.”

