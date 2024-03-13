Verstappen hits out at F1 'politics'
Verstappen hits out at F1 'politics'
Amid growing tensions at Red Bull, Max Verstappen has established his stance on whether sports and politics should mix.
After an internal investigation into Christian Horner’s conduct, the position of Red Bull's star driver and key figures within the team are looking less certain.
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen gives backing to suspended Red Bull employee
Despite this, Verstappen enjoyed another dominant display at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, taking his second race win of the season, tallying a total of 100 podiums over his career.
His teammate, Sergio Perez finished second, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc filling the final podium position.
During the post race conference, Verstappen was asked how he felt about his first century of podiums.
“It's 88 missed podiums! No, of course, very happy with that. But I'm not really a guy, you know, looking at the stats. So I'm just happy to hit 100.”
READ MORE: Ricciardo leaving RB? Vettel back in F1? A dozen CRAZY 2024 predictions
Verstappen calls for a separation between sports and politicsThe three-time world champion was also asked about sportswashing and greenwashing in the Gulf by the Los Angeles Times.
“I think It's very important that sport is sport, politics are politics. Sometimes people like to be in the middle of it. I prefer to just focus on sport," Verstappen said after the Saudi Arabian GP.
READ MORE: Hamilton BLASTS F1 over handling of Horner controversy
“At the end of the day, every single country has their own flaws, but also positive sides. And we are not going to change the world at the end of the day as a sport, but we try to share positive values.
“I do think that since we have been here already there have been some really nice positive changes and you have to respect that and sometimes you know it takes a bit longer in some countries.”
READ MORE: Marko reveals Red Bull DECISION after suspension rumorsy
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star opens up on RETIREMENT plans
- 35 minutes ago
Verstappen hits out at F1 'politics'
- 1 uur geleden
Ferrari looking to poach key technical staff from RIVAL F1 team
- Today 06:00
Horner makes surprise statement on Verstappen Red Bull exit
- Today 05:00
Schumacher reacts to 'BIZARRE' Horner comments
- Today 04:00
Pharrell Williams QUITS F1 concert to 'protect our women'
- Today 03:00