Wolff calls for 'TRANSPARENCY' in FIA boss investigation

Toto Wolff has recalled a ‘weird’ situation involving the removal of a penalty at a Formula 1 grand prix after the race.

The sport is currently engulfed with investigations and rumors, including one that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly interfered with an official race result.

READ MORE: Ferrari LEGEND sent Bearman message ahead of F1 debut

The outspoken boss has also been accused of trying to prevent the Las Vegas Grand Prix from being passed as safe before it held its first event last year.

Casting his mind back to the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff remembers a situation where his driver George Russell had a podium taken away from him after a penalty reversal.

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin had been handed a ten-second penalty after his team supposedly started work on his car too soon at a pitstop while serving a five-second penalty.

Toto Wolff remembers the weird 2023 Saudi GP situation

George Russell was denied a podium at the 2023 Saudi GP

Fernando Alonso's penalty was rescinded post-race

Wolff recalls 'weird' scenario

That was then reversed after the race, allowing Alonso to re-enter the top three and receive a third-place trophy, denying George Russell from picking up the honours.

“I can remember the situation exactly,” said Wolff. “It was a bit weird, because the penalty was withdrawn. That was clear to me. But the FIA will follow a procedure here. I'm convinced of that.

“I think we've all learnt that we have to be transparent. And that's why I think that will happen.”

Mercedes will be more focused on improving their current situation on track, as they struggle to adjust to a new concept with their W15 car.

While they would love to be in a position to fight for podiums like they were in Saudi Arabia in 2023, their car isn’t there yet and they must continue to develop and chase their leading rivals.

READ MORE: Verstappen admits Horner saga 'damaging' for Red Bull

Related