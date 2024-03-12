Wolff reveals the KEY move that would allow Verstappen swoop

Toto Wolff has acknowledged that Mercedes must make one key improvement to their car before they consider making a swoop for current Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman has won 19 of the last 20 races, and is in the form of a lifetime in an RB20 car that is the clear head of the field.

The ongoing Red Bull saga has fuelled rumours that in the case Helmut Marko leaves the team, he would seek an exit too.

Mercedes’ free 2025 seat could be tempting in that case, but after their recent struggles, it might take some convincing before he signs on the dotted line.

Toto Wolff is eyeing a move for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has won nine F1 races in a row

Wolff aware of required improvement

Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff believes it is crucial that the team improve their car before making any approaches to Verstappen.

“I would love to have him [Verstappen],” he said. “But first we need to sort out our car. We owe it to our drivers George and Lewis to improve the car and give them equipment that is good before dreaming about the future next year.

“I think we are going to wait on a decision. We have a few interesting options. The more we are able to assess how the season pans out, young drivers, slightly older ones.

“That's not going to be a decision we want to take in the next few weeks, it's rather a few months depending on where it goes.”

There is plenty to let play out in the driver market before Mercedes needs to make a decision on a second driver to partner George Russell in 2025.

It’s likely that much of the field will be eager to put their name in the hat for a shot at racing for the German manufacturer, affording them the opportunity to take their time and pick between a balance of speed and experience.

