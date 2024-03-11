Frustrated Hamilton demands 'BIG changes'
Lewis Hamilton believes that 'big changes' are required for Mercedes' new W15 car just two races into the new season.
The seven-time champion was off the pace for the majority of the weekend and despite an ambitious strategy, could only manage ninth at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Silver Arrows all-new 2024 concept should provide a better baseline for future upgrades, but they’re starting this season way off the pace.
Hamilton is without a victory in over two years, and he’s putting the problems of this year’s car down to their poor high-speed performance.
Hamilton: We haven't made big enough changes
Speaking to Sky Sports, he spoke about the need for improvement from him team across the next 22 races.
“The car is good, relatively good in the lower speed and not so bad in the medium, but in the high speed we are miles off,” he said.
“The guys were, it was like I was in a different category when I was going through the high speed between the other people, the other guys around me.
“It’s frustrating for sure to be three years in a row, almost in the same position. It’s definitely tough, but you know we’ll get our heads down and keep working away and I know everyone back at the factory is pushing as hard as they can.
“But we’ve definitely got to make some big changes. We haven’t made big enough changes perhaps.”
They now have two weeks to debrief and make some changes ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in two weeks.
Hamilton sits ninth in the championship standings, which would be an all-time low if he and Mercedes are unable to make inroads on their competition throughout the rest of the season.
