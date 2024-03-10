close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Bearman opens up on chances of racing again in Australia

Bearman opens up on chances of racing again in Australia

Bearman opens up on chances of racing again in Australia

Bearman opens up on chances of racing again in Australia

Ollie Bearman has been reflecting on his chances at a second Formula 1 race weekend at the Australian Grand Prix in two weeks.

The Brit became the third youngest driver in the sport’s history at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as he racked up a seventh placed finish while driving for the Ferrari team in Jeddah.

READ MORE: Ferrari LEGEND sent Bearman message ahead of F1 debut

At one of the trickiest tracks on the calendar, he exuded confidence from lap one and put his name in the running for a future seat on the grid.

Unsure whether he will be called back into action at Melbourne in two weeks’ time, the Formula 2 driver can be proud of his performance.

Carlos Sainz who Ollie Bearman replaced
Ollie Bearman shined at the Saudi GP
Ollie Bearman may have a shot at F1 for 2025

Bearman proud of efforts

Reflecting on his chances at driving again, he told Sky Sports that the decision wasn't his 'to make'.

“It was a great race,” he said. “I loved every moment but the weekend was too short. It was over too quickly, so now I’m back down to earth, back down to reality but no, I think I did a good job out there.

“Carlos is looking well so I’m glad he’s having a good recovery. At the end, it’s not my decision to make. If he feels good and I hope he does, then he’ll be in the car in Melbourne.

“At the end, it’s his car, it’s his championship so I hope the best for him.”

Formula 2 will race in Melbourne for the first time ever this year, meaning that Bearman will be on hand to fill in if required for the Scuderia.

If not, his attention will turn to making a run at the championship with Prema, who have struggled with the new era of technical regulations so far.

READ MORE: Pit-stop disasters and Hamilton gesture - 5 things you may have missed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Related

Ferrari Formula 1 Sebastian Vettel
Bearman F1 debut puts him in line with British legends
Ferrari

Bearman F1 debut puts him in line with British legends

  • Yesterday 20:30
Who is Oliver Bearman? The Ferrari wonderkid set for British F1 record
Oliver Bearman

Who is Oliver Bearman? The Ferrari wonderkid set for British F1 record

  • Yesterday 07:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Key Mercedes figure set to quit and move to Ferrari with Hamilton

  • 5 minutes ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Bearman opens up on chances of racing again in Australia

  • 1 uur geleden
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Pit-stop disasters and Hamilton gesture - 5 things you may have missed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ferrari LEGEND sent Bearman message ahead of F1 debut

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Liberty Media hail 'fantastic' year for F1 after Las Vegas debut

  • Today 16:00
F1 Superstars

Former Hamilton F1 team-mate set for key surgery

  • Today 06:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x