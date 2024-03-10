Key Mercedes figure set to quit and move to Ferrari with Hamilton

Former F1 driver Jerome d’Ambrosio is reportedly set to follow seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and join Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025.

Hamilton's sensational move to the Scuderia shook the paddock and sent shockwaves through the driver market for next season with 13 drivers currently set to be out of contract.

Along with the rumours about who will replace the 39-year-old at Mercedes for next season, there have been reports suggesting that other key personnel could join Hamilton in switching to Ferrari, including his race engineer Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington.

And it appears that d’Ambrosio, who has been with Mercedes since the start of the 2023 season, may be on the way to the Italian Team.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

The Brit is determined to leave Mercedes on a high note

D'Ambrosio set to join Ferrari

The Belgian joined the silver arrows initially on an informal basis working closely with team principal Toto Wolff, before being appointed as the team’s Driver Development Director ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The 38-year-old is responsible for looking after and managing Mercedes’ young drivers and had been backed by Wolff to replace him as team principal in the future.

But it has been reported by Japanese publication as-web.jp that d’Ambrosio is on the way to Ferrari and has already agreed terms with team boss Frederic Vasseur.

Some key Mercedes personnel could depart with Hamilton

It has also been suggested that he could even be a part of the team before the summer break this season.

The Belgian debuted in F1 in 2011 with Marussia Virgin Racing and had a one-off appearance with Lotus in 2012.

After serving as their reverse driver in 2013, d’Ambrosio embarked on six seasons in Formula E, with a highest finish of fourth in the standings in the 2014-15 season.

