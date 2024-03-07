F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for F1 practice today at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, including session start times and how to watch on TV in your region.
The record-breaking 24-race Formula 1 season roars on to its second round this weekend, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix returning to the spectacular Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Following a dominant display in Bahrain by Red Bull, all eyes are on whether Max Verstappen can extend his lead and if Sergio Perez can maintain his resurgent form.
Verstappen controlled the race from the lights out, while Perez fought his way through the pack from fifth on the grid to secure a strong second-place finish. Can Ferrari or Mercedes mount a challenge this time around?
We'll start to see how the strategies unfold today, with free practice sessions kicking off the Saudi Arabian GP schedule.
Here's everything you need to know about tuning in to see the drama unfold, including practice session times and broadcast information.
READ MORE: F1 Schedule: Full race calendar for the 2024 season
When does F1 practice start today?
Practice for the Saudi Arabian GP kicks off today, Thursday, March 7. Here are the start times for the two free practice sessions:
Free Practice 1
Local time (Saudi Arabia): 4:30pm Thursday
UK time (BST): 1:30pm Thursday
Central European Time (CET): 2:30pm Thursday
United States (Eastern Time): 8:30am Thursday
United States (Central Time): 7:30am Thursday
United States (Pacific Time): 5:30am Thursday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12:30am Friday
South Africa: 3:30pm Thursday
Free Practice 2
Local time (Saudi Arabia): 8pm Thursday
UK time (BST): 5pm Thursday
Central European Time (CET): 6pm Thursday
United States (Eastern Time): 12pm Thursday
United States (Central Time): 11am Thursday
United States (Pacific Time): 9am Thursday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Friday
South Africa: 7pm Thursday
How can I watch F1 practice on TV?
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Latin America: ESPN
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, C4
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 Drive To Survive Season 6: How to watch NOW and full episode guide
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton drove F1 car with butt cheek in MIDAIR
- Today 05:00
Verstappen to Mercedes could be ON as Wolff fails to rule out shock move
- Today 04:00
New F1 record as Red Bull announces $200 MILLION deal
- Today 03:00
Is Liberty Media's $4.4 BILLION safe with F1?
- Today 01:30
FIA responds to Ben Sulayem 'race interference' allegations
- Today 00:00